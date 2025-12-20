Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Alkermes plc $ALKS

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALKS. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alkermes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,208,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,838,000 after acquiring an additional 185,586 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 4,483,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,038,000 after purchasing an additional 301,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,023,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,128,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 5.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,657,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,633,000 after purchasing an additional 191,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Alkermes by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,853,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,646,000 after purchasing an additional 679,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 3,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $112,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 65,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,200. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,748 shares of company stock worth $786,830. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $394.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. Alkermes had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 22.27%.The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Alkermes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.360-1.470 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ALKS shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Alkermes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Alkermes from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alkermes

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative medicines to address unmet needs in the central nervous system (CNS). The company applies its proprietary drug delivery technologies and therapeutic expertise to advance treatments for addiction, schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder and depression. Alkermes’ portfolio includes both commercial products and a pipeline of investigational therapies designed to improve patient outcomes and support long-term disease management.

Alkermes’ commercial franchise features several approved products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.