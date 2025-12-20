Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in National CineMedia, Inc. $NCMI

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report) by 217.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,031 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in National CineMedia were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in National CineMedia by 137.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in National CineMedia by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

National CineMedia Stock Performance

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $362.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.54. National CineMedia, Inc. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.25.

National CineMedia Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is -80.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on National CineMedia from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NCMI

Insider Buying and Selling at National CineMedia

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $40,133.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,351.12. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

National CineMedia, Inc is a leading U.S. out-of-home media company specializing in cinema advertising. The firm operates a proprietary network that delivers high-impact advertising content to moviegoers across a broad footprint of theaters, offering brands a targeted and immersive way to engage audiences in a captive, distraction-free environment.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, National CineMedia began as a joint venture among several major exhibition chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.