Insider Selling: Snap (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells $248,997.35 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) CFO Derek Andersen sold 34,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $248,997.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,995,766 shares in the company, valued at $21,599,472.86. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Monday, November 17th, Derek Andersen sold 62,868 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $524,319.12.

On Friday, November 14th, Derek Andersen sold 16,412 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $137,860.80.

Snap Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 8.60%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Snap from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Arete Research raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Snap from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Snap

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the first quarter valued at $1,675,000. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in Snap during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the first quarter worth about $344,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Snap by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 855,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after acquiring an additional 352,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Snap by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.