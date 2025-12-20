Insider Selling: Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Sells $302,368.44 in Stock

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 33,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $302,368.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,270,301.66. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 6th, Jacob Chacko sold 37,461 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $461,519.52.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 53,001 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $638,662.05.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 34,538 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $414,801.38.

On Monday, September 22nd, Jacob Chacko sold 125,000 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00.

Shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $14.93. The company has a market cap of $783.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Oric Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 17,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORIC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oric Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oric Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The firm is dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics designed to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumor oncology. Its research efforts focus on identifying novel targets and advancing precision medicines that can restore or enhance patient response when standard therapies fail.

The company’s pipeline features lead candidates such as ORIC-101, a selective, orally available antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 trials for patients with solid tumors who have acquired resistance to chemotherapy and hormonal agents.

