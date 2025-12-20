Aptiv PLC $APTV Shares Bought by BDF Gestion

BDF Gestion raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 205.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Aptiv by 83.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 397 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 452.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 175.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 4,035.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $88.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.550-7.850 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price target on shares of Aptiv and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.