BDF Gestion Sells 1,726 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

BDF Gestion lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. BDF Gestion’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kilter Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $355.21 on Friday. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $329.16 and a one year high of $406.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $365.26 and its 200 day moving average is $377.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.84.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $713,801.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,433.17. This represents a 40.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total value of $97,566,397.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,600,714.24. The trade was a 9.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock worth $185,381,932. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

