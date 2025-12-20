Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 66,289 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. $ESNT

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66,289 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Essent Group worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1,765.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essent Group by 160.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Essent Group by 623.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Essent Group by 863.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

In related news, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $199,680.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,325.12. The trade was a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.9%

ESNT opened at $66.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $67.09.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.08). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 55.63%.The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on Essent Group from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Essent Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE: ESNT) is a publicly traded insurance holding company specializing in private mortgage insurance and mortgage reinsurance solutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Essent Guaranty, the company provides credit protection to mortgage lenders, helping mitigate the risk of borrower default on residential mortgage loans. Essent’s insurance policies enable lenders to offer low-down-payment programs, supporting homebuyers in achieving homeownership with reduced upfront equity requirements.

Beyond traditional mortgage insurance, Essent offers a suite of risk management and analytics services designed to help financial institutions monitor and manage mortgage portfolios.

