Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 68,819 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF $IYE

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 126.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,819 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.48% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 173.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 242.3% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 68,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 260,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 14,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.78. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

