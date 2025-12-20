Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 22,252 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,252 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Ovintiv worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 690.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 67,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 58,604 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 54.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 962,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,211,000 after buying an additional 338,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 204.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,988,000 after buying an additional 391,923 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 241,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 23,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $37.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 2.64%.The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OVV shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other Ovintiv news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,616.11. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

