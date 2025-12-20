Regency Centers Corporation $REG Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REG. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $68.55 on Friday. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $78.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.87.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company had revenue of $387.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Regency Centers has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.620-4.640 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus raised shares of Regency Centers to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $1,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,112,519.16. This trade represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

