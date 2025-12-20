Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires Shares of 111,557 JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF $JSCP

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 111,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.77% of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JSCP stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $946.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.13. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $47.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

