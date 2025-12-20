Financial Contrast: Dole (DOLE) & Its Competitors

Dole (NYSE:DOLE – Get Free Report) is one of 38 public companies in the “AGRI OPERATIONS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Dole to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Dole pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dole pays out 226.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.4% and pay out -99.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Dole has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dole lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.7% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Dole shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Dole has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dole’s peers have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dole and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dole 0 2 0 0 2.00 Dole Competitors 438 814 1024 38 2.29

Dole currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.74%. As a group, “AGRI OPERATIONS” companies have a potential upside of 39.48%. Given Dole’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dole has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dole and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dole $8.48 billion $125.51 million 101.84 Dole Competitors $5.04 billion $103.81 million 3.79

Dole has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Dole is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Dole and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dole 0.17% 7.98% 2.56% Dole Competitors -292.89% -84.06% -18.62%

Summary

Dole peers beat Dole on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Dole

Dole Food Company, Inc. (Dole) is a producer, marketer and distributor of fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. The Company is a producer of bananas and pineapples, and packaged fruit products, packaged salads and fresh-packed vegetables. The Company has three business segments: fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and packaged foods. The fresh fruit segment contains operating divisions that produce and market fresh fruit to wholesale, retail and institutional customers worldwide. The fresh vegetables segment produces and markets fresh-packed and value-added vegetables and salads to wholesale, retail and institutional customers, primarily in North America and Europe. The packaged foods segment contains several operating divisions that produce and market packaged foods, including fruit, juices, frozen fruit and healthy snack foods. In November 2013, Dole Food Company, Inc announced that an investor group acquired the remaining 60.43% interest in the Company.

