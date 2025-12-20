American States Water Company $AWR Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.17% of American States Water worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWR. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American States Water in the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American States Water by 2.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in American States Water by 18.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $40,075.20. Following the sale, the director owned 39,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,105.50. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $77.50.

American States Water Stock Down 1.2%

American States Water stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.27. American States Water Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 20.43%.The company had revenue of $182.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American States Water Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company (NYSE: AWR), founded in 1929 and headquartered in San Dimas, California, is a publicly traded utility holding company. The company operates primarily through two regulated segments—water and electric utilities—and provides non-regulated water system services. Over its history, American States Water has expanded its footprint through strategic acquisitions and organic growth, positioning itself as a reliable provider of essential services in its core territories.

Within its regulated water utility segment, American States Water serves more than 250,000 residential, commercial and industrial customers across 35 communities in six counties of California.

