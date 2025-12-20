Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,229 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 821,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 128,813 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 312,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 26.2% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 108.9% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 33,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $22.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.71.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.6%

NLY opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.88. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.55 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 26.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.63%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in generating income through investment in mortgage-related assets. The company’s core business activities include the acquisition, financing, and management of a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and other real estate debt instruments. Annaly seeks to profit from the spread between the interest earned on its mortgage investments and its cost of funds, as well as from capital gains realized through active portfolio management.

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in New York City, Annaly has grown to become one of the largest mortgage REITs in the United States.

