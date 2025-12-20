Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Exact Sciences Corporation $EXAS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Exact Sciences worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,403,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $277,225,000 after acquiring an additional 643,631 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,128,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,287 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $157,805,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.6% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,529,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,435,000 after purchasing an additional 282,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 189.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,145,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

In other news, EVP Brian Baranick sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $200,288.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,549.44. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,775. This trade represents a 17.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 9,858 shares of company stock worth $695,289 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $101.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Exact Sciences Corporation has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $102.66. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $850.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.42 million. Exact Sciences had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 32.01%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Corporation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Friday, November 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation is a molecular diagnostics company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, dedicated to the early detection and prevention of cancer. The company’s flagship product, Cologuard®, is a noninvasive, stool-based DNA screening test for colorectal cancer that was developed in collaboration with the Mayo Clinic. By combining DNA mutation analysis with hemoglobin detection, Cologuard aims to improve screening adherence and identify cancers and precancerous lesions in average-risk adults.

Since its founding in 1995, Exact Sciences has expanded its portfolio through strategic acquisitions and internal research and development.

