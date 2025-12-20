Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,326 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IQVIA by 34.0% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 49.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in IQVIA by 369.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 224.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $234.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $214.00 target price on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.70, for a total value of $878,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,955,627.60. The trade was a 12.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQV stock opened at $220.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.06 and its 200 day moving average is $192.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $234.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.850-11.950 EPS. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Featured Stories

