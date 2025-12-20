DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,512 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of DT Midstream worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,757,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in DT Midstream during the second quarter valued at about $143,743,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 1,699.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,705,000 after buying an additional 378,877 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 810.1% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 342,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,611,000 after acquiring an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in DT Midstream by 59.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 804,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,247,000 after acquiring an additional 301,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTM opened at $118.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 34.30%.The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.83%.

DTM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

