Brokerages Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Price Target at $55.00

Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several research firms have commented on CWT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 target price on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,029,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,824,000 after buying an additional 67,002 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 2,276,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,318,000 after acquiring an additional 369,430 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,764,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,844 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,404,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,444,000 after purchasing an additional 59,404 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.65. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $51.63.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.17). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 13.61%.The business had revenue of $311.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.40%.

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is a publicly traded holding company that provides regulated water utility services through its subsidiaries. The company delivers safe, reliable drinking water and wastewater management to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers across California, Hawaii and New Mexico. Its principal operating units include California Water Service, New Mexico Water Service and Hawaii Water Service, each responsible for end?to?end water supply operations—from source development and treatment to distribution and customer service.

Founded in 1926 as the California Water Service Company, the group has grown to become one of the largest investor?owned water utilities in the United States by customer count.

