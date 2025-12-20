Comparing Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) and Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and Elme Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 1 0 1 0 2.00 Elme Communities 1 3 0 0 1.75

Apartment Investment and Management presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 78.41%. Elme Communities has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.66%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Elme Communities.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $208.68 million 3.87 -$102.47 million $1.72 3.26 Elme Communities $246.96 million 6.19 -$13.10 million ($1.52) -11.41

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Elme Communities”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Elme Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management. Elme Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Investment and Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Elme Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Elme Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elme Communities has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Elme Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 125.34% -98.07% -7.13% Elme Communities -54.57% -13.15% -7.52%

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Elme Communities on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

(Get Free Report)

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Elme Communities

(Get Free Report)

Elme Communities is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The Company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 9,400 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Atlanta metro regions, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space. Focused on providing quality, affordable homes to a deep, solid, and underserved base of mid-market demand, Elme Communities is building long-term value for shareholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.