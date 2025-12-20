Analysts Set SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) PT at $343.13

Shares of SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $343.1250.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on SiTime from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SiTime in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

In other SiTime news, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 5,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total transaction of $1,626,581.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,843,330. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $3,290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 439,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,499,432. The trade was a 2.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $8,555,310. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITM. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 2,016.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 443,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,756,000 after acquiring an additional 422,288 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,873,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 5,015.9% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 166,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 162,965 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SiTime by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 537,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,027,000 after purchasing an additional 144,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 22.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $366.61 on Wednesday. SiTime has a 52 week low of $105.40 and a 52 week high of $387.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -123.85 and a beta of 2.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Corporation is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in silicon timing solutions that leverage micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology as an alternative to traditional quartz crystals. Its portfolio of programmable oscillators, resonators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and network synchronizers addresses precision timekeeping requirements across a wide range of electronic systems. By integrating MEMS resonators with advanced mixed-signal control circuitry, SiTime’s products offer enhanced reliability, resistance to shock and vibration, and a smaller footprint compared with conventional quartz devices.

The company’s timing devices serve diverse end markets, including telecommunications infrastructure, data center and enterprise networking, consumer electronics, automotive systems, industrial automation, and aerospace and defense applications.

