Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI) Receives $21.66 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.6636.

LI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA raised Li Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.60 price target (down previously from $30.30) on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Li Auto from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Li Auto in a research note on Monday, December 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 9.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Li Auto by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 28,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.50.

Li Auto Inc is a Chinese automotive company that develops, manufactures and sells smart electric vehicles, with an early focus on range-extended electric SUVs designed for family use. The company is headquartered in China and serves the domestic market through a combination of online channels and a network of retail/showroom locations. Li Auto was founded to address range-anxiety in electric vehicle buyers by integrating a small internal-combustion engine as a range extender alongside a large battery, enabling longer driving range while retaining electric driving characteristics.

The company’s product lineup centers on multi?occupant SUVs that combine electric propulsion, advanced in?vehicle connectivity and driver?assistance features.

