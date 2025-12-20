Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) & Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Critical Review

Kuehne & Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Get Free Report) and Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kuehne & Nagel International and Universal Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Kuehne & Nagel International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuehne & Nagel International 2 3 0 0 1.60 Universal Logistics 2 1 0 0 1.33

Universal Logistics has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Universal Logistics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Logistics is more favorable than Kuehne & Nagel International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuehne & Nagel International $28.18 billion 0.93 $1.34 billion $2.01 21.68 Universal Logistics $1.85 billion 0.23 $129.91 million ($1.52) -10.47

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and Universal Logistics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kuehne & Nagel International has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Logistics. Universal Logistics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kuehne & Nagel International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.6% of Universal Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kuehne & Nagel International and Universal Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuehne & Nagel International 4.01% 40.03% 8.48% Universal Logistics -2.46% 6.49% 2.26%

Risk and Volatility

Kuehne & Nagel International has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Logistics has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kuehne & Nagel International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Universal Logistics pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kuehne & Nagel International pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Logistics pays out -27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Kuehne & Nagel International beats Universal Logistics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kuehne & Nagel International

(Get Free Report)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It offers less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, and flexible container shipping solutions. The company also provides time-critical solutions, sea-air and time-defined products, airside and air charter services, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services. In addition, it offers spare parts logistics, production, and e-commerce logistics, distribution, packaging, and process solutions. Further, the company provides supply chain consulting and order management services. It serves aerospace, automotive, mobility, consumer, healthcare, high-tech and semicon, industrial, and perishables industries. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Schindellegi, Switzerland. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a subsidiary of Kuehne Holding AG.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services. It transports various commodities comprising automotive parts, machinery, building materials, paper, food, consumer goods, furniture, steel, and other metals. The company also provides value-added services for individual customer requirements, including material handling, consolidation, sequencing, sub-assembly, cross-dock, kitting, repacking, warehousing, and returnable container management; and intermodal support services comprising short-to-medium distance delivery of steamship and rail truck containers between the port or railhead, and the customer. It serves automotive, steel, and other metals, retail and consumer goods, energy, and manufacturing industries, as well as other transportation companies who aggregate loads from various shippers. The company was formerly known as Universal Truckload Services, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. in April 2016. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Warren, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kuehne & Nagel International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuehne & Nagel International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.