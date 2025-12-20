Head-To-Head Comparison: Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) vs. Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH)

Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG – Get Free Report) and Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biostage and Arch Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Biostage alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biostage N/A N/A -$6.07 million ($0.58) -7.67 Arch Therapeutics $80,000.00 0.00 -$6.98 million ($2.34) N/A

Risk and Volatility

Biostage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arch Therapeutics. Biostage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Biostage has a beta of -1.02, suggesting that its share price is 202% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 4.02, suggesting that its share price is 302% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Biostage and Arch Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biostage N/A N/A -174.43% Arch Therapeutics -8,257.70% N/A -730.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biostage and Arch Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biostage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Arch Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than Biostage.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.9% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Biostage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Arch Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Biostage beats Arch Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biostage

(Get Free Report)

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, offers products to cure patients of cancers, injuries, and birth defects of the gastro-intestinal tract and the airways. The company's pipeline includes organ-regeneration technology for the repair or replacement of diseased or damaged organs, as well as product candidates to treat cancer, injury, and birth defects of the bronchus. Its lead product candidate is Biostage Esophageal Implant for the treatment of severe esophageal disease. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

About Arch Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arch Therapeutics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. It develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease. The company's flagship products include AC5 advanced wound system and AC5 topical hemostat, which are intended for skin applications, such as management of complicated chronic wounds or acute surgical wounds. It is also involved in the development of AC5-G for gastrointestinal endoscopic procedures, and AC5-V and AC5 surgical hemostat for hemostasis inside the body. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Biostage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biostage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.