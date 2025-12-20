Phillips 66 $PSX Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 81.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 12.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $779,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $128.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $144.96. The company has a market cap of $51.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 131.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,398. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Mandell sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,571,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,959,593.52. This trade represents a 30.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,093 shares of company stock worth $11,933,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is an independent energy manufacturing and logistics company engaged primarily in refining, midstream transportation, marketing and chemicals. The company processes crude oil into transportation fuels, lubricants and other petroleum products, operates pipeline and storage infrastructure, and participates in petrochemical production through strategic investments. Phillips 66 serves commercial, industrial and retail customers and positions its operations across the value chain of the downstream energy sector.

The company’s principal activities include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and feedstocks for petrochemical production; operating midstream assets such as pipelines, terminals and fractionators that move and store crude oil and natural gas liquids; and marketing and distributing fuels and lubricants through wholesale and retail channels.

