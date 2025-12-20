Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,273 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZWS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 597,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,712,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 36.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 74,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 19,959 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 37.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 11.9% in the second quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 109,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 105,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor news, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 7,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $354,397.50. Following the sale, the director owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,695,000. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock worth $960,105. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a fifty-two week low of $27.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $455.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.62 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $53.00 price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZWS

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp, trading on the NYSE under the ticker ZWS, is a global provider of water delivery and plumbing products. The company was established in October 2022 through a spin-off from Rexnord Corp, creating a standalone business focused on designing, manufacturing and marketing water system components for residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Through its Zurn segment, the company offers solutions for water delivery, drainage and waste evacuation. Product lines include valves, hydrants, backflow prevention devices, piping systems, fittings and commercial waste stations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.