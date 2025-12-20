Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Varex Imaging $VREX

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 435.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,802 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.44% of Varex Imaging worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Varex Imaging alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VREX. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Varex Imaging from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Varex Imaging in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Varex Imaging Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of VREX opened at $12.29 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $512.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $228.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.26 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.19%. Varex Imaging has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Varex Imaging will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varex Imaging

(Free Report)

Varex Imaging Corporation is a global provider of X-ray imaging components and solutions for the medical, security and industrial markets. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of products that convert X-ray energy into high-resolution digital images. Its portfolio includes X-ray tubes, flat panel detectors, digital sensors, specialty radiographic tubes and related software, all engineered to meet the demanding requirements of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in diagnostic imaging, computed tomography (CT), fluoroscopy, mammography, dental radiography and non-destructive testing applications.

The company’s medical imaging offerings support a wide spectrum of clinical modalities, from portable radiography systems to advanced CT scanners, enhancing image quality and dose efficiency for healthcare providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Varex Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varex Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.