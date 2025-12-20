Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Stake in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187,738 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth $3,320,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 18,951 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 54,331 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 109,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $125.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.83 and its 200 day moving average is $112.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.37. Primoris Services Co. has a 52-week low of $49.10 and a 52-week high of $146.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

In other news, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,260. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 74,466 shares in the company, valued at $10,127,376. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,888 shares of company stock worth $3,488,679 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRIM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.