Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. $VECO

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 133.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Veeco Instruments worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 75.6% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 49,728.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 42.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 329.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VECO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Northland Securities cut shares of Veeco Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Veeco Instruments Stock Performance

VECO stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.17. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.73.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.49 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.320 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Veeco Instruments

In other news, CEO William John Miller sold 25,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 464,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,865,376. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $130,934.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 78,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,146. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 82,865 shares of company stock worth $2,578,854 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeco Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: VECO) is a leading supplier of process equipment for the semiconductor, data storage, wireless communications, power electronics and advanced packaging industries. The company designs, manufactures and services precision tools used to grow, deposit and etch thin films on substrates, enabling the fabrication of chips, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and high-density storage devices. Veeco’s platforms are deployed across fabrication facilities worldwide, where they support key processes in materials science and device manufacturing.

Veeco’s product portfolio spans molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), metal organic chemical vapor deposition (MOCVD), atomic layer deposition (ALD), ion beam etch and deposition, and high-precision wet and dry etch systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.