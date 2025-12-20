Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 26,274 Shares of Relx Plc $RELX

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 492.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Relx by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 29.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 421,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Relx by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,394,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,686,000 after purchasing an additional 202,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Relx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Relx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.33. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

RELX plc is a global provider of information, analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The company supplies content, data and analytical services that support decision-making across scientific, technical and medical research, legal and regulatory practice, and risk and business analytics. RELX’s offerings are largely delivered via digital platforms and subscription services designed for institutions, corporations and professionals who require specialized, high-value information and workflow solutions.

RELX operates through distinct business lines that include Elsevier, which provides scientific, technical and medical journals, books and online platforms such as research and discovery tools; Legal and Professional services, which deliver legal, regulatory and compliance content and workflow solutions; Risk & Business Analytics, which offers data, analytics and decision tools for insurance, banking, corporate and government risk assessment; and Exhibitions, which organizes industry trade shows and events.

