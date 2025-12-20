Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 207.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STC. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,698,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 77.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 332,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 53,860 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.39 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

STC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Stewart Information Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) is a publicly traded provider of title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company underwrites title insurance policies for residential and commercial properties, offering lenders and property owners protection against title defects and liens. Beyond title insurance, Stewart delivers a range of ancillary services, including closing and escrow administration, property valuation, and risk mitigation solutions designed to streamline the mortgage process and reduce operational complexity for clients.

In addition to core title and settlement services, Stewart offers technology-driven products aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency in real estate transactions.

