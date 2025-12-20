Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stake in Verastem, Inc. $VSTM

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) by 2,995.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,212 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Verastem worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 236.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 531,873 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verastem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $550,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem Stock Up 0.1%

VSTM opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $11.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $11.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million. Analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Verastem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho set a $15.00 target price on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Verastem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSTM

Insider Transactions at Verastem

In other news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 8,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,660. This represents a 49.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Paterson sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $32,132.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 438,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,087.32. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 45,782 shares of company stock valued at $453,327 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

(Free Report)

Verastem Oncology, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies that target cancer stemness and resistance pathways. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, Verastem Oncology applies a precision-medicine approach to identify key signaling nodes responsible for tumor growth and relapse, with an emphasis on hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company’s research platform integrates insights into complex signaling networks to advance novel compounds from early discovery through clinical proof of concept.

The company’s lead marketed product is COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which received U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.