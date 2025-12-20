Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 66,691 Shares of Hallador Energy Company $HNRG

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,355 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,691 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.22% of Hallador Energy worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HNRG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after acquiring an additional 65,652 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 356.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 273,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 213,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,090,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 924,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,357,000 after purchasing an additional 130,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $846.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. Hallador Energy Company has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $24.70.

Insider Activity

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $146.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.92 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 33.97% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $356,600.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 267,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,906.62. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,536.16. This trade represents a 82.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 372,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,705. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HNRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $28.00 price objective on Hallador Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

