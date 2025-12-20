Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited $RGC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 99,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regencell Bioscience by 5,637.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 384,250 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Regencell Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $768,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Regencell Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Regencell Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Regencell Bioscience in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Regencell Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGC opened at $19.81 on Friday. Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $83.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.00.

Regencell Bioscience Profile

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited operates a Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) bioscience company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of TCM for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, primarily attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

