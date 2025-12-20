Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 66,636 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,636 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Everus Construction Group worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 470,025 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,059,000. Rudius Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth $7,520,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,020,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000.
Everus Construction Group Stock Performance
NYSE ECG opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $103.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.
Everus Construction Group Company Profile
Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.
