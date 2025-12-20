Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 66,636 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,636 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of Everus Construction Group worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Everus Construction Group by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after purchasing an additional 470,025 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,059,000. Rudius Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth $7,520,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the second quarter valued at about $11,020,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,660,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Everus Construction Group Stock Performance

NYSE ECG opened at $88.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.54. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $103.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $986.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson set a $102.00 target price on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ECG

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.