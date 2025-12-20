Castleview Partners LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health accounts for 1.2% of Castleview Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 94.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 400.0% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $340.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.52. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.71 and a 12 month high of $458.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.31.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $1.00. Elevance Health had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $50.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Elevance Health from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $332.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.21.

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

