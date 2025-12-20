Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Takes $1.34 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. $Z

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,002,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,327,000 after purchasing an additional 412,571 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 11,153,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $764,697,000 after purchasing an additional 271,084 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,731,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,473,000 after purchasing an additional 702,445 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,978,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,710,000 after buying an additional 1,546,577 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,467,000 after buying an additional 69,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 5,455 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total transaction of $378,577.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,734.80. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $276,870.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 140,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,003,454.72. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 67,511 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,357 over the last quarter. 25.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Up 2.1%

Z stock opened at $68.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -492.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 2.10. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.51 and a twelve month high of $93.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 1.29%.The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc is an online real estate marketplace company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing websites and mobile apps designed to connect buyers, sellers, renters, homeowners and real estate professionals. The company’s platforms aggregate property listings, rental listings, and related information to help users search for homes, estimate property values and connect with agents and service providers. Zillow generates revenue primarily through advertising and lead-generation services for real estate professionals, property managers and mortgage lenders.

Key products and services include the Zillow and Trulia consumer websites and apps, which provide searchable listings, photos, neighborhood data and the company’s automated home valuation tool known as the “Zestimate.” Zillow also offers a rentals marketplace, a mortgage marketplace and tools for home buying and selling such as Zillow Premier Agent for agent advertising and leads, as well as ancillary services designed to support transactions, including closing and title-related offerings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.