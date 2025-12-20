Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 16,712 Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Affirm by 15.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Affirm by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Affirm by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 86.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Redburn Partners set a $101.00 price target on Affirm in a report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Affirm from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup raised Affirm to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Affirm from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Shares of AFRM opened at $76.22 on Friday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.90 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.26.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Affirm had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 6.74%.The firm had revenue of $933.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 651,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $58,178,419.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 8,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $573,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,760. This represents a 85.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 11.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.

