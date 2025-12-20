Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fidelity National Information Services stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:FIS opened at $66.01 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 19.76%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 592.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 58,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $1,616,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth about $624,858,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,364.08. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

