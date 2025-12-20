PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS is Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PULS. TradeWell Securities LLC. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

PULS opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.71. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $49.84.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

