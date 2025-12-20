Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock on November 18th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6%

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $767.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $790.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 32.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,832,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,801,000 after buying an additional 42,343 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,558,804,000 after acquiring an additional 724,562 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,453,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,379,329,000 after acquiring an additional 139,647 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after acquiring an additional 89,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,609,000 after purchasing an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total transaction of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This represents a 73.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total transaction of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,503.19. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $704.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $798.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $779.45.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

