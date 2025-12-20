Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Purchases 14,814 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,814 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $94.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.21.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3424 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.