Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE Position Raised by Fiduciary Financial Group LLC

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 666,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,874 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.3% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned 0.30% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $21,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,129,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,074,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,921,000 after purchasing an additional 345,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,610,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,145,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,332,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,521,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

