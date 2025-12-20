Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Sells Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA). In a filing disclosed on December 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Intapp stock on November 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) on 11/26/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) on 11/26/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) on 11/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) on 11/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of LandBridge (NYSE:LB) on 11/20/2025.

Intapp Price Performance

INTA stock opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.86. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -127.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 78.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 5.35%.The company had revenue of $139.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Intapp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.150-1.190 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 price objective on Intapp in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intapp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Intapp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,568,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at about $756,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,652,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,352,000 after acquiring an additional 283,923 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Intapp by 26.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 22,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $906,624.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,711,668 shares in the company, valued at $232,807,587.68. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $407,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 43,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,861.40. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company’s integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp’s suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

