Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) CTO Sells $567,122.04 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $567,122.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,528.48. The trade was a 43.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Darya Chudova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Darya Chudova sold 13,664 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $1,435,266.56.

On Monday, December 8th, Darya Chudova sold 9,271 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $982,726.00.

GH opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.58. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.91 and a 1-year high of $112.43.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $100.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,127,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,378,000 after purchasing an additional 317,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,558,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,184,000 after buying an additional 763,834 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 26.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,926,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,836,000 after acquiring an additional 606,368 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,823,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,381 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

