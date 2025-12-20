Daniel Muldoon Sells 8,000 Shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Muldoon sold 8,000 shares of Emera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$536,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,326. This represents a 77.09% decrease in their position.

Emera Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$66.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.17. The stock has a market cap of C$20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. Emera Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$51.23 and a 52-week high of C$69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Emera had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EMA. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Emera from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.00.

About Emera

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

