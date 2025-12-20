Daniel Muldoon Sells 8,000 Shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Muldoon sold 8,000 shares of Emera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total transaction of C$536,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,326. This represents a 77.09% decrease in their position.
Emera Stock Down 0.5%
Shares of TSE:EMA opened at C$66.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$67.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$65.17. The stock has a market cap of C$20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.57. Emera Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$51.23 and a 52-week high of C$69.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Emera had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 10.51%.The business had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera Incorporated will post 3.1991627 EPS for the current year.
About Emera
Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.
