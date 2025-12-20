Chidozie Ugwumba Sells 56,577 Shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Stock

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Chidozie Ugwumba sold 56,577 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.86, for a total transaction of $444,695.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 594,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,671,732.48. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chidozie Ugwumba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 18th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 5,816 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $36,815.28.

On Wednesday, December 17th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 2,884 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total value of $19,063.24.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,030 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $44,359.30.

On Monday, December 15th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,580 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total value of $68,664.20.

On Friday, December 12th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 7,603 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.79, for a total value of $51,624.37.

On Thursday, December 11th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 10,907 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $74,276.67.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 9,921 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.42, for a total transaction of $63,692.82.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 15,031 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $89,434.45.

On Monday, December 8th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 21,463 shares of Clene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $122,339.10.

On Friday, December 5th, Chidozie Ugwumba sold 37,235 shares of Clene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $221,175.90.

Clene Stock Up 10.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Clene Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Clene

Clene ( NASDAQ:CLNN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clene Inc. will post -5.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scoggin Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Clene by 75.1% in the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 107,250 shares during the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clene by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,217 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Clene in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Clene during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Sell?side support remains — several research firms (Benchmark, UBS, D. Boral Capital) continue to carry Buy ratings and elevated targets, which can limit downside and support rebounds. MarketBeat CLNN

Sell?side support remains — several research firms (Benchmark, UBS, D. Boral Capital) continue to carry Buy ratings and elevated targets, which can limit downside and support rebounds. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity mixed — some hedge funds increased or initiated positions (e.g., Scoggin Management added shares), meaning a portion of supply is being absorbed by institutions rather than retail. MarketBeat Holdings

Institutional activity mixed — some hedge funds increased or initiated positions (e.g., Scoggin Management added shares), meaning a portion of supply is being absorbed by institutions rather than retail. Negative Sentiment: Material insider selling by a major shareholder — Ugwumba disclosed many transactions from Dec. 3–17 totaling roughly ~258k shares sold across multiple days (including a 72,748 share sale on Dec. 4 that was reported as a 12.24% position reduction). Heavy, concentrated selling from a >10% holder puts clear downward pressure and likely explains the intraday weakness. InsiderTrades Article

Material insider selling by a major shareholder — Ugwumba disclosed many transactions from Dec. 3–17 totaling roughly ~258k shares sold across multiple days (including a 72,748 share sale on Dec. 4 that was reported as a 12.24% position reduction). Heavy, concentrated selling from a >10% holder puts clear downward pressure and likely explains the intraday weakness. Negative Sentiment: Weak recent operating results — the company missed Q3 revenue and EPS expectations (reported -$0.85 vs. consensus -$0.60; revenue essentially immaterial), keeping the story speculative and increasing sensitivity to insider flows. SEC Filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CLNN. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clene in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Clene in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About Clene

Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN), also known as Clene Nanomedicine, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary nanoparticle therapies aimed at treating neurodegenerative and demyelinating disorders. The company’s flagship product, CNM-Au8, is a suspension of catalytic gold nanocrystals designed to enhance cellular energy metabolism, promote remyelination, and reduce oxidative stress. Clene’s platform leverages the unique physicochemical properties of its nanoparticles to support neuronal health, with a focus on diseases that currently lack effective disease-modifying treatments.

Clene’s lead candidate, CNM-Au8, is undergoing multiple clinical trials targeting conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Parkinson’s disease, and multiple sclerosis (MS).

