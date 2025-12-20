Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires 124,083 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,083 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 6.1% of Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 545,715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 192,787,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,987,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752,200 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,406.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,874,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,223,000 after buying an additional 22,656,682 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 578.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,485,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,884,000 after buying an additional 5,529,184 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $166,116,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 110.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,473,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,316 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SGOV stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.54. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

