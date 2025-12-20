Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $413,526.45 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Jeffrey Housman sold 5,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $413,526.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,500.94. This represents a 3.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.32. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $73.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,983 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 49.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 price target on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.45.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

