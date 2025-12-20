D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.25, for a total value of $488,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 423,099 shares in the company, valued at $103,341,930.75. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total value of $1,208,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.07, for a total value of $484,140.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.59, for a total value of $1,222,950.00.

On Wednesday, November 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.05, for a total value of $492,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $1,250,250.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.27, for a total transaction of $502,540.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.14, for a total transaction of $1,240,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $523,080.00.

On Tuesday, October 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.43, for a total transaction of $1,337,150.00.

On Wednesday, October 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.06, for a total value of $528,120.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $244.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.16 and its 200 day moving average is $268.60. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $193.95 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 target price on VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $641,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in VeriSign by 118.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 220,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,924,000 after purchasing an additional 119,368 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in VeriSign in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 21.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

Featured Stories

