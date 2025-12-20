Critical Comparison: EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and Waterdrop”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $500.19 million 1.93 $32.17 million $1.43 18.76 Waterdrop $379.74 million 1.84 $50.35 million $0.19 10.13

Profitability

Waterdrop has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EverQuote. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares EverQuote and Waterdrop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote 8.36% 38.19% 25.60% Waterdrop 15.58% 9.99% 7.57%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.5% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterdrop has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EverQuote and Waterdrop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 1 3 2 3.17 Waterdrop 0 2 0 0 2.00

EverQuote presently has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Waterdrop has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.90%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Waterdrop.

Summary

EverQuote beats Waterdrop on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Waterdrop

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

